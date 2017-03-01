BE WARNED! If you withdraw money from ATMs, please watch this VIDEO and be careful

BE WARNED! If you withdraw money from ATMs, please watch this VIDEO and be carefulEditor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 06:06
Friday, March 17, 2017 - This shocking video shows how scammers steal your pin and withdraw money from your account through ATMs easily.
This guy shows how criminals can easily obtain you info especially if you withdraw money from a public place and go ahead to clean your account.
Unfortunately, most banks won't refund you your hard earned money or take forever to cancel your card if something like this happens.
It's truly disgusting especially when you're travelling as you could be stuck in a foreign country.
Watch the video below.
