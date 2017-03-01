Battle of titans as KABOGO threatens to do the unthinkable to JOHO - I know where you live

Thursday March 16, 2017 - Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has warned Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and his Turkana counterpart, Josephat Nanok, to respect President Uhuru Kenyatta or else they will have themselves to blame.





Speaking at a rally in Gatundu Stadium, where he had gone to thank residents for turning out to register as voters ahead of August 8 poll, Kabogo asked Joho and Nanok to keep off Uhuru or they will have him to contend with.





The Kiambu Governor even threatened to go to Joho’s house and shut him up saying he knows where the Mombasa Governor lives.





“I want to send a message to these two people. Number one is (Mombasa) Governor, Ali Hassan Joho. Leave President Uhuru Kenyatta alone! I know where you live. And I am sending this stern message to you, Joho, leave his Excellency the President alone. Leave Uhuru Kenyatta alone. Respect the President,” said Mr. Kabogo.





“My warning message goes to the other man (Nanok). I do not know even how he looks like. He looks like… [expletive]. You remember the other day he said his Excellency is called Muthamaki? Satan should be defeated. Satan should be defeated,” he added.





Kabogo termed Uhuru as the anointed King of the Agikuyu nation and that they will not allow any Tom, Dick and Harry to disrespect him.





“This is our country and nobody can take it from us. He (Uhuru) is our king and he was anointed by God. You (Gatundu residents), what do you think about that matter? Lift your hands up to show whether you accept him (Uhuru) as your king,” said Kabogo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST