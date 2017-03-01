Barcelona’s last minute goal with Titanic soundtrack will give you Goosebumps! VIDEO

Barcelona made history on Tuesday night after they clawed back from 4-0 to beat PSG 6-1 and qualify for the Champions League quarter finals.





This is the greatest comeback in football history and may never be repeated.





Granted, the Catalan giants are football heavyweights, no sane person would have believed they will pull that off.





The crucial goal came in stoppage time with the game tied at 5-5 aggregate and PSG poised to go through via away goal.





Some creative guy has put the titanic soundtrack on the last goal scored by Sergi Roberto and it will give you Goosebumps.





Watch the video below.



