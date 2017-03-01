Banking Jobs in Kenya - KCB

KCB Group Limited

Tax Analyst

IRC2428

Full time

Nairobi – Kenya

The Position: Reporting to Head of Tax, the role is responsible for ensuring that the bank complies with tax regulations, calculation of taxes payable, reconciliation of tax accounts, and filing of tax returns and documentations with KRA and other relevant statutory authorities.

Key Responsibilities:

· Ensure tax payments are remitted to KRA on a timely basis

· Ensure VAT, W/Tax, Excise Duty, Corporation Tax are accurately computed and reconciled to the General ledger

· Respond to routine ad hoc queries from Finance and liaising with external advisors on tax matters

· Complete Tax returns in line with Tax regulations

· Prepare draft corporation tax computations

· Ensure the bank’s compliance with tax regulations.

· Assist in preparation of papers for and attendance at Tax meetings.

· Assist with preparation of the group and subsidiary statutory accounts.

· Maintaining tax databases

The Person:

For the above position, the successful applicant should have the following:

· A Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Economics, Mathematics, Engineering or related field.

· Professional Qualifications in Accounting – CPAK, ACCA, are required.

· At least 6 years’ experience which should include 2 years’ experience in Tax.

· Should have good leadership skills.

· Should have very good knowledge of the financial industry and commercial awareness.

· Should have experience with risk management and compliance.

· Should have very good attention to detail.

The above positions are demanding roles for which the Bank will provide a competitive package for the successful candidate.





Analyst, Statutory Reporting

IRC2651

Full time

Nairobi – Kenya

The Position: Reporting to the Manager Statutory Reporting, this role is responsible for assisting in the preparation and timely submission of statutory and regulatory reports and compliance with CBK guidelines.

Key Responsibilities:

· Production of regulatory returns in line with the CBK prudential guidelines.

· Production of all returns to NSE and CMA.

· Assist in the preparation of IFRS compliant financial statements.

· Assist in the preparation of Quarterly statements for publication.

· Facilitation of audit process by both external auditors and CBK inspectors.

· Liaising with CBK for updates in Regulatory requirements.

· Supervision of bank returns by various bank departments.

· Consolidated supervision-Kenya and Subsidiary Regulatory returns.

· Lender management-IFC, GHIB, SCB.

· Compilation, analysis and submission of all Statutory returns

The Person:

For the above position, the successful applicant should have the following:

· Bachelor of Commerce (Finance or Accounting Option) or other related business Degree

· Professional Accounting qualifications (ACCA/CPAK)

· CFA and/or MBA qualifications is an added advantage

· A minimum of 4 years’ experience in Financial analysis and performance management

· High attention to detail

· Strong business acumen

· Project management experience is desirable

The above positions are demanding roles for which the Bank will provide a competitive package for the successful candidate.





Head of Corporate Banking, Rwanda

IRC1547

Full time

Kigali – Rwanda

The Position: Reporting to the Managing Director, the job holder will be accountable for developing and implementing a Corporate Banking strategy which involves responsibility for the performance of Custody Services. The job holder will be responsible for growing Corporate Banking business across all customer segments.

The job includes continuous enhancement of the breadth and depth of product lines for the unit to achieve and sustain competitive positioning in the target markets.

Effective account relationship management resulting in optimization of customer satisfaction, retention and wallet share through selling multiple solutions (cross-selling) from the entire bank’s product range is critical.

Key Responsibilities:

· Development of the overall business strategy and execution plan covering the Corporate Banking and Custody Services customer segment.

· Generate diverse revenues (commissions, fee income and net interest income) from structured and trade finance solutions/transactions.

· Manage off-balance Sheet trade finance business including documentary LC, guarantees and acceptances.

· Grow other trade related business volumes (pre- and post- shipment finance, stock finance, post import finance facilities among others.

· Provision of critical inputs in various trade finance and cash management instruments in order to ensure that the bank is not exposed in any undue risks;

· Increase and diversify the corporate clients revenue base through formulation and marketing of Trade Services and Cash management products to corporate, institutional and selected retail clients;

· Ensure strong cross- selling of existing and new products to existing and new clients; and in this process, maintain effective liaison with all relevant business units in the bank

· Ensure recruitment and maintenance of good quality assets, as well as a pricing model that generates target profitability across the Corporate business

· Contribute to and take a proactive role in policy and the strategic direction of business

· Lead and manage the corporate function workforce (Custody Services, Relationship Managers and Corporate Bankers).

· Ensure adequate, relevant training and proper positioning and leveraging of the function’s human resources.

· Ensure compliance with all regulations i.e. BNR prudential guidelines, Banking Act, and internal processes and procedures.

· Prepare and present the Corporate Banking and Custody Services business performance and strategy Papers to the Board.





The Person:

For the above position, the successful applicant should have the following minimum requirements-

· University Degree preferably in Business related field. A Post graduate degree and/or relevant Banking qualification will be an added advantage.

· Minimum of 10 years’ experience in commercial banking with at least 5 years in a Senior Corporate Banking management position.

· Good appreciation and knowledge of the Banking Industry, latest Corporate Banking market trends, Custody Services as well as challenges.

· Excellent Cross-Cultural People Management skills, Team Motivation and Leadership Competence.

· A good understanding of Banking Law and Practice as well as Corporate Governance Principles.

· Sound IT proficiency.

· An appreciation of Risk Management and Knowledge of internal controls

· Strong networking and interpersonal skills with proven people, leadership, communication and negotiation skills

· Self-empowerment to enable development of open communication, teamwork and trust that are needed to support performance and customer-service oriented culture.

The above positions are demanding roles for which the Bank will provide a competitive package for the successful candidate.

If you believe you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the criteria given above, please submit your application with a detailed CV, stating your current position, remuneration level, e-mail address and telephone contacts quoting the job title/reference in the subject field to recruitment@kcb.co.ke .

To be considered your application must be received by Friday, 17th March, 2017

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

NB: In the event that you are successful, we will require that you provide us with the following documents:

National I.D.

KRA PIN Card

Birth Certificate of self

Passport Photo (White Background)

NSSF Card

NHIF Card

Certificate of Good Conduct (less than 5 Months old)

Academic & Professional certificates, including official transcripts

Bancassurance Sales Manager

IRC 2641

Full time

Nairobi – Kenya

The Position: Reporting to the Head of Sales and Business Development – Bancassurance, the role holder will be responsible for the insurance business growth and development in Central Region to generate revenues to support the Bancassurance growth strategy.

Key Responsibilities:

· Offer oversight in the execution of Bancassurance business strategy at assigned Regions coordinating consumer awareness and supporting staff in Sales Activations.

· Drive the achievement of the set financial targets while delivering consistent, seamless and trusted customer service to ensure customer retention and loyalty.

· Work closely with the Branch management team ensuring that set Bancassurance targets are met.

· Provide requisite support to Bancassurance teams whilst ensuring adherence to laid down processes, policies and procedures.

· Champion Bancassurance cross-sell opportunities across the Regional Branches.

· Formulate plans to harness business opportunities at assigned regions and support in implementing these initiatives.

· Provide technical guidance and ensure continuous training of Bancassurance Sales teams within assigned regions.

Qualifications and Requirements:

· University degree in a Business related course

· AIIK Diploma or ACI Diploma ( minimum of 4 Credits is preferred)

· At least 7 years’ working experience in insurance marketing or relationship management in the Insurance industry with good understanding of motor and non-motor insurance products

· Proven sales track record within Banking, MFI, Insurance and related industries will be an added advantage.

· Good planning and organization skills with the ability to deliver effectively under strict deadlines

· Excellent communication, presentation and customer service skills.

· Proficiency in the use of MS Office software applications

· Team worker with great attention to detail

· Results oriented, self-driven with a proven performance track record

The above position is a demanding role which the bank will provide a competitive package for the successful candidate.

If you believe you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the criteria given above, please submit your application with a detailed CV, stating your current position, remuneration level, e-mail address and telephone contacts quoting the job title/reference in the subject field to recruitment@kcb.co.ke .

To be considered your application must be received March 21, 2017.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

To be considered your application must be received March 21, 2017.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

