BALALA reveals the only person in NASA who can beat UHURU/ RUTO by 8am – Not RAILA!

Tourism Cabinet Secretary, Najib Balala, has revealed an individual inside the National Super Alliance (NASA) who can pose a serious challenge to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in August.





In an exclusive interview with a local daily , Balala said the only person who is a threat to Kenyatta’s P residency is Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi.





He said Jubilee leaders and supporters respect Mudavadi as he is honest and does not like engaging in petty politics.





Balala, who is a close friend of Mudavadi, said if NASA appoints Mudavadi as its P residential flag bearer, Jubilee will have to sweat if they want Uhuru to be re-elected.





He termed Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka as ‘dead horses’ that have no chance of beating Uhuru Kenyatta in August.





“Only Mudavadi poses a threat of beating Uhuru in August if NASA remains united,” Balala said.



