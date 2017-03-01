Bad news for Kenyans as doctors contemplate resuming their strike again and this is why

Doctors are contemplating resuming their strike barely two weeks after ending another strike that lasted for 100 days.





This is after Governors refused to pay them their salaries for the over three months that they were on strike.





In a statement read by Council of Governors Chairman, Peter Munya, the County chiefs dismissed demands by doctors to be paid sh3.2 billion in accumulated salaries while they were on strike.





The Governors noted that there was nowhere in the return-to-work formula signed this month that they committed to paying the doctors for the three months they were off duty.





“There is nowhere in the document that the matter of payment of salaries to the doctors for the period they did not work is captured or agreed upon,” Munya said.





This comes even as the return-to-work deal signed between doctors and Governors that ended the 100-day strike provides that no party shall victimize the other.





The Kenyan DAILY POST