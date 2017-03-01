AWITI speaks on his alleged defection from KALONZO’s Wiper after clash with OMAR HASSAN

Wiper Party Treasurer and Mombasa Gubernatorial aspirant, Hezron Awiti, has dismissed claims that he has defected from the party ahead of the August 8th General Election.





This follows his clash with Mombasa Senator Omar Hassan, who is also the Wiper Party’s Secretary General, over the party’s ticket for the Mombasa gubernatorial race.





Awiti, who is also the Nyali Member of Parliament, made it crystal clear that he is in Wiper to stay and will not be quitting anytime soon.





He accused his political rivals of manufacturing lies about his alleged plan to defect to DP just to ruin his chances of clinching the Wiper Party ticket to face Ali Hassan Joho of ODM for the Mombasa Governorship.





“I wish to re-affirm that have not ditched Wiper for any other party contrary to the rumours doing the rounds in Mombasa,” Awiti said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST