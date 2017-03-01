Auditor General EDWARD OUKO spills beans and reveals those behind move to oust him from office

Friday March 17, 2017 - Embattled Auditor General Edward Ouko broke his silence yesterday about the hullabaloo surrounding a bid to oust him from office.





Addressing the press, Ouko accused powerful people in the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, of being behind a move to hound him out of office without any concrete reason.





He noted that the manner in which the petition to remove him from office was being handled left him with no doubt that he was a man under siege from powerful forces in Government.





He wondered why his real accusers have not come out in the open to face him, only using someone to fight their battle.





“When I appeared before the Finance Committee that is handling the petition, my accusers only sent a lawyer because they are afraid to look at me in the eye and lie,” said Ouko.





“I am a human being. When I see these things happening, naturally I feel concerned. I wish the petitioner had given more details on who he is representing, so that I know where this is coming from,” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST