Are MAASAIs this stupid? See what Narok Governor is doing to fool them, NKT! (PHOTOs)

Narok Governor, Samuel Tanui, has been accused of fooling his people that he is constructing a road for them just to win their hearts ahead of August elections.

He is using soil to construct Ololulunga- Sogoo Road that has been neglected since he took office and local residents are not happy with his useless PR stunts.

This is how a local resident expressed his displeasure with the Governor.



