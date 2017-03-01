Are KIKUYU ancestors annoyed with UHURU’s leadership - See what is happening in KIAMBU?

President Uhuru Kenyatta may be a one term President in August if what is happening in Kiambu County is anything to go by.

On Friday, a section of elders gathered in Kiambu County for intercession prayers after a sacred Mugumo tree cracked and started falling towards their houses.


Traditionally, the falling of a Mugumo tree is interpreted as a bad omen for the community. It can also be interpreted as a sign that a major change is in the offing.

An elder who requested anonymity said the falling of a Mugumo tree is a bad omen for Uhuru since it may means the end of his Presidency. 

The octogenarian said that the sacred tree behaves like that when the society has committed a sin and only the Council of Elders can make sacred sacrifices to cleanse the community.

The Mugumo tree is over 300 years and it was being used as a shrine by Kikuyu ancestors in 1700s.

