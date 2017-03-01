Another defection in RAILA’s NASA - See who has ditched what party and joined the other

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya Party has suffered a severe blow after one of its trusted leaders defected.





Bungoma Gubernatorial aspirant and consumer rights defender, Stephen Mutoro, defected from Wetangula’s Ford Kenya and joined the Musalia Mudavadi-led Amani National Congress (ANC).





Mutoro said he ditched Ford Kenya after the party failed to assure him that the primaries would be free and fair.





He had written to the Party’s National Election Board two weeks ago expressing reservations about the presence of his opponent, Wycliffe Wangamati, and his father, nominated MP, Patrick Wangamati, who both sit in the National Executive Committee. He said the two might influence the nominations against him.





“I am leaving Ford Kenya because after raising complaints about the duo sitting in the party’s top decision making organ, no one has listened to me,” said Mutoro.





