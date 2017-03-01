ANNE WAIGURU says it is RAILA ODINGA who wants to scuttle her gubernatorial ambitions.

Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Miss Anne Waiguru, has accused the opposition of plotting to kill her ambition of becoming the Governor of Kirinyaga.





Speaking last Sunday in Kirinyaga, Waiguru accused the opposition of falsely linking her to the loss of billions of shillings from the National Youth Service (NYS).





Waiguru said she was ready for a lifestyle audit as demanded by the Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly.





“The opposition framed me because it wanted me kicked out of the Jubilee Government,” said Ms Waiguru.





“If PAC and the opposition have something else against me, I am ready to be investigated further,” Ms Waiguru added.





She said the opposition is working with her political rivals to kill her gubernatorial ambitions.





She asked Kirinyaga residents to ignore propaganda and vote for her in August polls.



