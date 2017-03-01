Angry UHURU misbehaves again! Denies suffering kilifi residents food for supporting RAILA

Thursday March 16, 2017 - Residents of Kilifi County are up in arms against President Uhuru Kenyatta for denying them relief food for being in Opposition.





The residents accused the President and Jubilee Government of selectively distributing relief food in hunger stricken areas.





They also accused Ganze MP, Peter Shehe, of colluding with the President to discriminate against them in the distribution of relief food.





This comes despite Shehe allegedly having earlier promised food distribution during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tour.





However, in his defence, he dismissed the allegations as untrue saying he never promised anyone or community that they would receive food from President Uhuru Kenyatta.





He termed the allegations as a creation of the Opposition to tarnish his good name and paint Uhuru and Jubilee Government in bad light ahead of the August polls.





“I never promised anyone food. Those saying that I promised relief food during Uhuru’s tour are lying,” Shehe said.





During his tour, President Kenyatta only launched the tarmacking of Bamba-Mariakani Road and left without distributing relief food to the suffering residents because of their political inclination.





The Kenyan DAILY POST