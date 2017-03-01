Angry President UHURU KENYATTA reads riot act to striking doctors! VIDEO

Angry President UHURU KENYATTA reads riot act to striking doctors! VIDEOEditor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 06:44
President Uhuru Kenyatta blasted striking doctors terming the strike that is on its 94th day ‘blackmail against Kenyans’
Speaking during the fourth annual Devolution Conference in Naivasha, on Tuesday afternoon, a visibly angry Uhuru warned that the government will take unspecified action if doctors don’t call off the three month strike.
The Head of State said: “I can assure you, if the ongoing talks spearheaded by the religious leaders fail, we will take action.
He added: “If this round of talks with religious leaders do not bear fruit, then we will have had it. We will sort them out.”
Watch the video below courtesy of NTV.
President Uhuru Kenyatta's dire warning to Doctors as the strike bites pic.twitter.com/Y4DmofIogu— NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) March 7, 2017
