AMAZING! This amazing performance will give you Goosebumps (VIDEO)

Legendary Jamaican singer and activist Bob Marley once said ‘One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain,’





He couldn’t have been more right. There is something about music and as the great German philosopher, Friedrich Nietzsche, said, ‘without music life would be a mistake’





This video shows Reggae Busker band performing in the streets of London and a random lady joins them in singing Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds and it is magical.





Watch the video below.



