Aliweka Ndaaani! Is VERA SIDIKA pregnant for her Nigerian man? This is what she posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 04:20

City socialite, Vera Sidika, posted something on social media that left her fans questioning whether she is pregnant.

We all know that Vera is dating a Nigerian man who she has been parading on social media.
They have posted photos enjoying vacations in exclusive beaches and it seems like lots of s3x was involved during their vacation.

The aging socialite seems to be having a baby fever and may be paged.

This is what she posted.

“LIVING ALONE IS TOO DARN BORING AND LONELY. WOULD BE BETTER TO HAVE KIDS RUNNING AROUND THE HOUSE THAN THIS BACHELORETTE LIFE,” she wrote, adding, “I’M WAITING.
