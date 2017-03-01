ALI HASSAN JOHO stirs controversy in NASA and leaves KALONZO and MUDAVADI in tears

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has sparked controversy that has left leaders and supporters of the National Super Alliance (NASA) confused.





This is after he declared that the NASA Presidential ticket would go to none other than former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





Speaking at a rally at Frere Town after returning from the US where he had been for the last two weeks, Joho drummed up support for Raila, saying he is the only man with the balls to defeat President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, in the August 8th General Election.





He told former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) to shelve their ambitions and support Raila Odinga.





At the same time, Joho rubbished allegations that ODM was weakening as a result of defections to friendly parties and Jubilee.





“There are a lot of rumors aimed at tainting the image of ODM’s planned primaries. I want to say here that when one person defects, 20 others are coming in,” Joho said.





