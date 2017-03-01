ALFRED MUTUA now wants KIDERO and all corrupt Governors jailed for looting public coffers

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has supported a move by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate Governors suspected of stealing public funds.





Speaking in Embu after a meeting with Maendeleo Chap Chap aspirants, Mutua said those who embezzle public funds should not be left to walk free - they should be investigated, arrested, prosecuted and jailed.





He also appealed to the EACC to extend the probe to all public officers and take action against all those found to have looted public funds.





Mutua asked Kenyans to reject those who seek political office as a ladder to quick riches by stealing public funds.





At the same time, Mutua also announced that his party will not welcome or give a ticket to any aspirant linked to corruption. He challenged those seeking Maendeleo Chap Chap ticket to be without blemish.





