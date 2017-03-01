AL SHABAAB outsmart UHURU and his Government - See what they are doing in prisons

Thursday March 30, 2017 - As the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) continues with their mission to decimate and wipe out Al Shabaab terrorists in Somalia under AMISOM, the dreaded terror group has changed tact and brought the war on our doorsteps.





This is after it emerged that the terrorists had turned Kenyan prisons into their recruitment grounds.





According to investigations, the militants have infiltrated prisons and are recruiting hardcore criminals to join their course.





The investigations unearthed that the terror suspects who have been thrown in prisons have turned into Al Shabaab recruitment agents and are recruiting criminals to join the group.





At first, the Al Shabaab recruiters create friendship with criminals inside prisons, arrange for them to have good meals and later offer to post their bail if they join the group.





If they accept, the criminals are radicalized with strong Islam teachings and forced to adopt Islam names before they are bailed out to join others in the outside.





