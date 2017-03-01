AL SHABAAB or ISIS bring it on! UHURU’s Government receives a sophisticated weapon

The Kenyan Government has received a sophisticated nuclear machine which can detect chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attack.





The Sh 32 million machine that is a donation from the European Union will enhance the country’s capability to respond to radioactive threats.





Health Principal Secretary (now Lands), Nicholas Muraguri, received the equipment at Afya House from the EU delegation led by Mr Jean Pierre on Tuesday .





Dr Muraguri said the donation is a demonstration of Kenya’s “good partnership with the EU.”





Muraguri said the equipment - which was enclosed in a suitcase-like packaging - is part of other five major projects between the country and the regional body to ensure the country and the region can mitigate the risks of any biological or chemical threat.





The machine comes a year after National Intelligence Service (NIS) announced that they had successfully foiled a plan by a group of medical interns who were planning a biological terror attack using anthrax bacteria.





