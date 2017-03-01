AHMEDNASIR ABDULLAHI attacks UHURU badly for frustrating Sultan HASSAN JOHO.

Renowned city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has bashed President Uhuru Kenyatta for frustrating Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho.





Sharing his views via social media on Monday , Ahmednasir who is known in social circles as Grand Mullah said the ongoing war between Uhuru and Joho is a mere covetousness case between a prince and a son of a peasant.





According to him, the President was furious because a son of a peasant had openly challenged him.





“The wars between Uhuru and Sultan Joho should be appreciated in the right context. It is a class war between royalty and a son of a proletariat,” Ahmednasir said.





“It has nothing to do with religion or business. Uhuru can’t understand how a son of peasant with no royal pedigree can challenge him.” Ahmednasir added.





Ahmednasir pointed out that the State persecution and intimidation of Joho has KANU painted all over it.





The flamboyant lawyer also sensationally said that the Government was using State machinery to forge documents in their smear campaign against Governor Joho.





