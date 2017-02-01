Age is slowly but surely catching up with President ROBERT MUGABE (Watch this VIDEO)

Age is slowly but surely catching up with Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.

The 92-year old nearly had another public mishap as he lost his balance and almost stumbled while walking up the podium during a UN event.

Luckily, India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, extended and held him before his aides joined to offer support.


Perhaps it time Uncle Bob called it a day and enjoyed his twilight in peace.

Watch the video below.

