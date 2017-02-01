Age is slowly but surely catching up with President ROBERT MUGABE (Watch this VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 06:12
The 92-year old nearly had another public mishap as he lost his balance and almost stumbled while walking up the podium during a UN event.
Luckily, India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, extended and held him before his aides joined to offer support.
Perhaps it time Uncle Bob called it a day and enjoyed his twilight in peace.
Watch the video below.
Robert Mugabe should just retire for his OWN sake. pic.twitter.com/EqjN7XZH2Y— Ahmed Mohamed (@asmali77) February 8, 2017
The Kenyan DAILY POST.