Age is slowly but surely catching up with President ROBERT MUGABE (Watch this VIDEO)

Age is slowly but surely catching up with Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.





The 92-year old nearly had another public mishap as he lost his balance and almost stumbled while walking up the podium during a UN event.





Luckily, India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, extended and held him before his aides joined to offer support.





Perhaps it time Uncle Bob called it a day and enjoyed his twilight in peace.





Watch the video below.



