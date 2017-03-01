After JOHO, KINGI goes berserk on UHURU and exposes him badly! May never set foot there

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has also waged war against President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of riding on donor-funded projects in the region to gain political mileage ahead of the August 8th General Election.





Speaking at Chumani in Kilifi North Sub-County, Kingi accused Uhuru of not implementing development projects in the County but ride on other projects to get support.





He noted that most of the projects implemented by the Jubilee Government like health equipment for which they pay a whopping sh90 million every year, have pushed the County into huge debts.





“Uhuru/ Ruto’s Government has done very little for the people of Kilifi. Many projects belong to the County Government. We are now paying a debt of sh90 million yearly because of the health equipment at the Malindi Sub-County Hospital. Another one is sh2.2 billion Magarini-Kakuyuni-Kiligi Water project. The loan is being paid to the World Bank,” Kingi stated.





The Kilifi Governor now wants Jubilee Government to waive all County debts.





“If Jubilee can waive sh2.3 billion for coffee farmers in Central, let them do the same to the people of Kilifi. We are paying all they say they have given us,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST