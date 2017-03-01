After GIDEON MOI supported UHURU/ RUTO, see what ISAAC RUTO has said about him.

Bomet Governor, Isaac Rutto, has said that he doesn’t understand why KANU Chairman, Gideon Moi, decided to support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in 2017.





Speaking last week on Wednesday , Ruto who is also the Chama Cha Mashinani party leader said he was yet to understand the motivation behind the Baringo Senator’s decision to support President Uhuru Kenyatta.





“I don’t know what KANU suddenly discovered in Uhuru after disagreeing with him for over four years. It is the nature of politics,” he said.





Ruto said he is not ready to work with President Uhuru Kenyatta because of the way the Jubilee administration has handled devolution.





“My problem with Jubilee Government is about what (raia) ordinary Kenyans will get. The President has not proved in the last four years that he can assist raia to have a better life,” said Ruto.





He said he will not change his mind to support Uhuru like Gideon Moi despite being his friend.





The Kenyan DAILY POST