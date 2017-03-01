After betraying UHURU/ RUTO like Judas - ODM aspirant, ONYANGO OLOO, is headed to jail

Former TNA Secretary General, Onyango Oloo, is technically headed to jail after details emerged that he escalated the cost of construction of the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) mall in Kisumu with Sh 1.4 billion.





According to a report released by the Public Accounts Committee, Onyango who was a Non Executive Chairman of LBDA signed the revised contract that escalated the cost of the project by Sh 1.41 billion contrary to the provisions of the State Corporations Act which only allows the Chief Executive Officers and Executive Chairmen of State Corporations to execute contracts.





The project was supposed to cost the taxpayer 2.45 billion but it ended up costing the taxpayer Sh 4.2 billion.





Kisumu Town West Member of Parliament, Olago Aluoch, who is a member of the PAC said the fact that the contract was signed by a non-executive chairman makes it illegal.





“Mr Oloo had no legal authority to sign a contract. This is illegal going by the Law of Contract. But we appeal to the Treasury to release Ksh 1.5 billion to save the mall from being auctioned and ruthlessly deal with architects behind the illegal use of the title deed to advance money to a contractor,” said Oluoch.





Details of this looting come a month after Oloo ditched Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee and joined the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).





The Kenyan DAILY POST