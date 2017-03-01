Administrative Assistant Job in Kenya

Job Vacancy: Administrative Assistant

Our client, a company in the Architectural Industry is seeking for a suitable candidate to fill the aforementioned role.

Job Purpose: This roles Primary emphasis is placed upon relieving the technical staff and Directors’ of administrative details by preparing and dispatching considerable correspondence.

Reporting line: HR| Administrator | Finance Director

Key Responsibilities

Administrative –

· Oversees secretarial team to ensure Management receives needed support.

· Types letters, memoranda, reports, minutes of meetings, certificates, reports, schedules and any office related correspondence.

· Receive, sort, stamp date and route all office correspondence both on email and physical copies.

· Schedules and arranges meetings on behalf of the Directors.

· Operate office equipment such as fax machines, copiers, and phone systems, and use computers for spreadsheet, word processing, database management, and other applications.

· Maintains confidentiality of documents and information received

· Reads incoming correspondence and reports through the main company email address and forwarding to management and staff.

· Clear the Directors out trays

Technical –

· Assists in creating and revising forms; proposes procedures, formats, and standards for office correspondence.

· Oversee proper maintenance, storage, retrieval of files and documents in order to ensure that they are accessible and secure.

Key Relationships

· Company employees.

· Suppliers.

· Clients.

Qualification/Requirement

· Bachelor degree/Diploma in Business Administration or related field

· CPA II

· Architectural knowledge or background will be a major advantage

· 4 Or more years working experience

· Proficient in Microsoft office suite

Competencies for role

· Technical Capacity

· Personal effectiveness /credibility

· Attention to detail

· Communication proficiency – Oral, written

· Customer oriented

· Team player

To Apply:

Email us your C.V and Cover Letter to jobs@reedsafricaconsult.com