Administrative Assistant Job in Kenya
Our client, a company in the Architectural Industry is seeking for a suitable candidate to fill the aforementioned role.
Job Purpose: This roles Primary emphasis is placed upon relieving the technical staff and Directors’ of administrative details by preparing and dispatching considerable correspondence.
Reporting line: HR| Administrator | Finance Director
Key Responsibilities
Administrative –
· Oversees secretarial team to ensure Management receives needed support.
· Types letters, memoranda, reports, minutes of meetings, certificates, reports, schedules and any office related correspondence.
· Receive, sort, stamp date and route all office correspondence both on email and physical copies.
· Schedules and arranges meetings on behalf of the Directors.
· Operate office equipment such as fax machines, copiers, and phone systems, and use computers for spreadsheet, word processing, database management, and other applications.
· Maintains confidentiality of documents and information received
· Reads incoming correspondence and reports through the main company email address and forwarding to management and staff.
· Clear the Directors out trays
Technical –
· Assists in creating and revising forms; proposes procedures, formats, and standards for office correspondence.
· Oversee proper maintenance, storage, retrieval of files and documents in order to ensure that they are accessible and secure.
Key Relationships
· Company employees.
· Suppliers.
· Clients.
Qualification/Requirement
· Bachelor degree/Diploma in Business Administration or related field
· CPA II
· Architectural knowledge or background will be a major advantage
· 4 Or more years working experience
· Proficient in Microsoft office suite
Competencies for role
· Technical Capacity
· Personal effectiveness /credibility
· Attention to detail
· Communication proficiency – Oral, written
· Customer oriented
· Team player
To Apply:Email us your C.V and Cover Letter to jobs@reedsafricaconsult.com clearly indicating the job applied for as the subject.