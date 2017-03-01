Administrative Assistant Job in Kenya

Job Vacancy: Administrative Assistant
Our client, a company in the Architectural Industry is seeking for a suitable candidate to fill the aforementioned role.
Job Purpose: This roles Primary emphasis is placed upon relieving the technical staff and Directors’ of administrative details by preparing and dispatching considerable correspondence.
Reporting line:  HR| Administrator | Finance Director
Key Responsibilities
Administrative –
·         Oversees secretarial team to ensure Management receives needed support.
·         Types letters, memoranda, reports, minutes of meetings, certificates, reports, schedules and any office related correspondence.
·         Receive, sort, stamp date and route all office correspondence both on email and physical copies.
·         Schedules and arranges meetings on behalf of the Directors.
·         Operate office equipment such as fax machines, copiers, and phone systems, and use computers for spreadsheet, word processing, database management, and other applications.
·         Maintains confidentiality of documents and information received
·         Reads incoming correspondence and reports through the main company email address and forwarding to management and staff.
·         Clear the Directors out trays
Technical –
·         Assists in creating and revising forms; proposes procedures, formats, and standards for office correspondence.
·         Oversee proper maintenance, storage, retrieval of files and documents in order to ensure that they are accessible and secure.
Key Relationships    
·         Company employees.
·         Suppliers.
·         Clients.
Qualification/Requirement   
·         Bachelor degree/Diploma in Business Administration or related field
·         CPA II
·         Architectural knowledge or background will be a major advantage
·         4 Or more years working experience
·         Proficient in Microsoft office suite
Competencies for role 
·         Technical Capacity
·         Personal effectiveness /credibility
·         Attention to detail
·         Communication proficiency – Oral, written
·         Customer oriented
·         Team player
To Apply:
Email us your C.V and Cover Letter to jobs@reedsafricaconsult.com clearly indicating the job applied for as the subject.

   

