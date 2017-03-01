Administration Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Administration Assistant Job in Nairobi, KenyaJobs and Careers 04:47
Location: Kitisuru, Nairobi
Salary: 30,000 – 40,000
Our client, a growing audio-visual production company, is looking to hire an Administration Assistant. The incumbent will be responsible for working on a wide variety of office duties and client projects to support the organization’s growth.
Job Purpose:
Undertake all duties regarding location audiovisual services, employee relations as well as maintain property and vendor relationships. Also ensures the efficient day-to-day operation of the office and support the work of management and other staff.
Key Responsibilities:
· Provide outstanding customer service by establishing excellent working relationships with property representatives, company team members and all vendors.
· Organize and schedule meetings and appointments.
· Represent and attend client meeting on behalf of the company as needed.
· Maintain contact lists.
· Prepare regularly scheduled reports.
· Develop and maintain a filing system.
· Liaise and coordinate with vendors and suppliers.
· Order office supplies.
· Book travel arrangements.
· Submit and reconcile expense reports.
· Provide support to the CEO as and when required.
Deadline: Interested candidates who meet the above criteria should submit their CV online application on or before 11th March 2017.
Correspondence: Applications and detailed CV to be submitted online at this linkApplications not meeting minimum requirements will not be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.