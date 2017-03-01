Administration Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Administration Assistant – Audio & Video
Location: Kitisuru, Nairobi
Salary: 30,000 – 40,000
Our client, a growing audio-visual production company, is looking to hire an Administration Assistant. The incumbent will be responsible for working on a wide variety of office duties and client projects to support the organization’s growth.
Job Purpose:
Undertake all duties regarding location audiovisual services, employee relations as well as maintain property and vendor relationships. Also ensures the efficient day-to-day operation of the office and support the work of management and other staff.
Key Responsibilities:
·         Provide outstanding customer service by establishing excellent working relationships with property representatives, company team members and all vendors.
·         Organize and schedule meetings and appointments.
·         Represent and attend client meeting on behalf of the company as needed.
·         Maintain contact lists.
·         Prepare regularly scheduled reports.
·         Develop and maintain a filing system.
·         Liaise and coordinate with vendors and suppliers.
·         Order office supplies.
·         Book travel arrangements.
·         Submit and reconcile expense reports.
·         Provide support to the CEO as and when required.

Deadline: Interested candidates who meet the above criteria should submit their CV online application on or before 11th March 2017.
Correspondence: Applications and detailed CV to be submitted online at this link
Applications not meeting minimum requirements will not be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

   

