Administration Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Administration Assistant – Audio & Video

Location: Kitisuru, Nairobi

Salary: 30,000 – 40,000

Our client, a growing audio-visual production company, is looking to hire an Administration Assistant. The incumbent will be responsible for working on a wide variety of office duties and client projects to support the organization’s growth.

Job Purpose:

Undertake all duties regarding location audiovisual services, employee relations as well as maintain property and vendor relationships. Also ensures the efficient day-to-day operation of the office and support the work of management and other staff.

Key Responsibilities:

· Provide outstanding customer service by establishing excellent working relationships with property representatives, company team members and all vendors.

· Organize and schedule meetings and appointments.

· Represent and attend client meeting on behalf of the company as needed.

· Maintain contact lists.

· Prepare regularly scheduled reports.

· Develop and maintain a filing system.

· Liaise and coordinate with vendors and suppliers.

· Order office supplies.

· Book travel arrangements.

· Submit and reconcile expense reports.

· Provide support to the CEO as and when required.





Deadline: Interested candidates who meet the above criteria should submit their CV online application on or before 11th March 2017.

Correspondence: Applications and detailed CV to be submitted online at this link

Applications not meeting minimum requirements will not be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.