Accounting Internship Job in Kenya

Accounting Intern

Company: Infiniti Solutions Limited

Responsibilities

· Capture accounting data/information

· Inventory counts

· Valuation of inventory

· Develop data management systems

· Generate Trial Balance

· Generate financial statements

· Perform basic data analytics e.g. Using ratios

· Participate in proposal writing.

· The student will be expected to perform the above duties with minimal supervision,

Requirements.

· The applicants should be Business, Finance , Economics or Accounting majors with proficiency in Microsoft office applications and in their 2nd or 3rd year of study at a recognizable university.

· In addition the applicant must be a holder of CPA level 1 or ACCA equivalent.

· Innovative thinking, Attention to detail, the ability to multitask and excellent communication skills.

Key tools

1. Laptop

2. Calculator

Kindly provide evidence of study and copies of most recent transcripts.

Email Resumes to

infinitikenya@gmail.com