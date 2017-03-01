ABABU tramples on RAILA and knocks him out as he takes UHURU’s campaigns to Budalangi

Budalangi MP, Ababu Namwamba. has openly endorsed President Uhuru Kenyatta urging his constituents to re-elect him for another five years.





Speaking in Budalangi during the launch 0f a youth empowerment project, Namwamba trampled on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, accusing him of being anti-development and the Lord of Poverty.





He lashed out at the former PM for always criticizing projects by the Government of Uhuru and Ruto.





“There are those people who always fight every project the Government initiates. When the Government came to recruit youths, they said it was a ploy to rig votes,” Ababu said.





The Budalangi legislator confirmed that since ditching ODM and working with Uhuru/ Ruto, his life and that of his people have improved.





“Politics of rhetoric is long gone because people want to see development and that’s why Budalangi is growing so fast. Some people came here to dance on the graves of those who died for lack of bridge, but since Uhuru came, we can now confirm Sigiri Bridge has been constructed,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST