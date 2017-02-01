ABABU now blames RAILA for fighting to have him expelled from LPK because of jealous

Embattled Budalangi Member of Parliament, Ababu Namwamba, has accused former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM of scheming to have him expelled from Labour Party of Kenya (LPK) where he is the party leader.





This is after the Political Party Dispute Tribunal suspended Ababu’s membership in LPK until a petition challenging his status is heard and determined.





Speaking in Eldoret where he presided over LPK’s women conference, Namwamba accused ODM of harboring bitterness after he defected to the Labor Party.





He blamed ODM for causing confusion in LPK leadership to make it unpopular ahead of the August 8th General Election.





“As a party, we have absolutely no time for juvenile antics by political amateurs acting at the behest of some bitter ex (ODM) that has simply refused to move on. We tell you that we have moved on. Move on too, otherwise if you don’t that bile will kill you,” Ababu said.



