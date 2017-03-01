ABABU NAMWAMBA is on his way to ODM, he cannot survive in Budalangi without Baba.

Busia Governor, Sospeter Ojaamong, has sensationally revealed how the Jubilee Government betrayed former ODM Secretary General, Ababu Namwamba.





According to Ojamong, the financial assistance towards Ababu’s new Labour party is no longer provided something that has made the lawmaker unable to run the Labour Party.





“Ababu was a visionary leader who was destined for greatness in this country’s political game. The switch that he made from ODM to Labour Party will, however, cost him considering the Jubilee Party money taps have already dried up,” said Ojaamong.





He said Ababu was lured by money from the Jubilee side into ditching ODM but has now realized that Jubilee leaders conned him into ditching ODM.





Ababu who is also the Budalangi MP ditched ODM last year July citing frustrations from the party’s top leadership.





Funyula MP, Paul Otuoma, who ditched ODM alongside Ababu has since returned to the party.





The Kenyan DAILY POST