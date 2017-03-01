A message to RAILA ODINGA from DONALD TRUMP’s administration – No bloodshed in 2017!

US President Donald Trump’s administration has sent a message to Kenyans ahead of the August 8 th General Elections.





In a message that was delivered by US Ambassador to Kenya, Robert Godec, Trump i nsisted that his administration has no preferred candidate in the August 8 poll.





Godec said the US G overnment will remain neutral as Kenyans decide who will be the President to lead them.





He also said that those who will be defeated in August should go to court and stop using unorthodox means to claim they won the elections.





“Those who were unsatisfied with the outcome of the election results or the process should seek constitutional bodies like the courts to address their issues," said Godec.





CORD leader, Raila Odinga, and his men have been calling for bloodshed if they lose the August 8 th poll.



