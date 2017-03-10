A message for foolish Kenyans who buy overpriced land & apartments, Be wise.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 06:09

There are foolish Kenyans who have been buying over-price land in outskirts of Nairobi because they have been made to believe that you can never go wrong with land investment.

Others are buying overpriced apartments in Lavington and Westlands that are not worth the price.

Read this message and be wise.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

  1. Patrick Gitau
    10 March 2017 at 06:18

    A con led by greedy cons. Kenya properties is grossly overpriced. It will take 20 years payback factoring time value for money

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno