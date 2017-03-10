A message for foolish Kenyans who buy overpriced land & apartments, Be wise.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles 06:09
There are foolish Kenyans who have been buying over-price land in outskirts of Nairobi because they have been made to believe that you can never go wrong with land investment.
Others are buying overpriced apartments in Lavington and Westlands that are not worth the price.
Read this message and be wise.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
A con led by greedy cons. Kenya properties is grossly overpriced. It will take 20 years payback factoring time value for money