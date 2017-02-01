Youths burn NASA and CCM materials and say Bomet is Jubilee zone! We support UHURU.

Thousands of youths from Bomet County took to the streets on Saturday evening vilifying Bomet Governor, Isaac Ruto, for organizing an opposition rally in Bomet.





The youths who started the demos after the NASA rally engaged police in running battles for more than an hour, throwing stones and snatching caps, reflector jackets and any material that belong to NASA and Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party.





Police had to lob teargas canisters to disperse the youths who brought business to a halt in some parts of the town for the better part of the evening.





Dancing and singing Jubilee Party songs, the youths urged opposition leaders who visit the County for rallies to respect Jubilee.





“Here in Bomet we are members of Jubilee, so Rutto should stop moving around bragging about how he has allegedly managed to convince the electorate to join CCM yet we know he only has a few followers in the region,” said Bomet County youth leader, Victor Rop.





But addressing the press on Saturday, area Governor, Isaac Rutto accused Bomet County Commissioner, Bernard Leparmarai, of encouraging the youths to cause disorder.





