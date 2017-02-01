You are too old to be in politics – NYACHAE tells ONGERI after he joined RAILA ODINGA

Kisii Senate aspirant, Charles Nyachae, has accused former Cabinet Minister, Sam Ongeri, of betraying the Government that had appointed him Ambassador to the UN-Habitat.





On Monday , Ongeri dumped the Jubilee Party and joined the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).





“It is so shameful for Prof Ongeri at his advanced age to defect to ODM. We wish him all the best as he goes into retirement,” said Nyachae who is vying the seat on a Jubilee Party ticket.





Nyachae also asked Mr Ongeri to retire from politics since he is the age of his father who retired from politics more than 10 years ago.





“Ongeri follows my father (Simeon Nyachae) closely in terms of age. He is older than Obure and thus should retire from active politics as my father did 10 years ago,” he said.





He concluded by urging the Kisii community not to waste their votes in August and vote for President Uhuru Kenyatta who he said will be re-elected with over 70+ 1 percent votes.





“I am confident that President Uhuru Kenyatta together with his deputy, William Ruto, will be re-elected in the coming polls by a landslide,” said Nyachae.





The Kenyan DAILY POST