Wiper on fire as Governor KIBWANA gives KALONZO 24 hours to do this or he defects

Makueni Governor Prof. Kivutha Kibwana has given Wiper Party Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, a 24-hour ultimatum to assure him of a direct Wiper Party ticket ahead of the August 8th General Election, failure to which he will defect back to his Muungano Party.





Kibwana, who abandoned his Muungano Party to join Wiper after a request by Kalonzo, said he will not allow himself to be subjected to the nomination process in Wiper for the party’s ticket to run for Makueni Governorship.





He said before he agreed to abandon Muungano for Wiper, Kalonzo had promised to give him a direct nomination and that he will take nothing less.





Kibwana challenged the former VP to honour their deal on direct nominations or he will walk.





“We had a deal with Kalonzo that he will give me a direct nomination in Wiper once I abandon my Muungano Party. I held my part of the bargain and he has to hold his or else I will defect back to my party,” Kibwana stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST