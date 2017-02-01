Why MOSES KURIA thinks UHURU will win by 50 % plus 400,000 votes in August , RAILA may hang.

In 2013, we had 50% plus 8,000 votes from Bomas of Kenya.





Then I, with Dennis Itumbi and Florence Jematiah Sergon went to Supreme Court alongside the Raila Odinga and Gladwell Otieno's Presidential petitions with petition to expunge rejected votes from the tally.





We won. As a result the presidential results were restated. Uhuru Kenyatta won with 50% plus 100,000 votes. Assuming the voter sentiment accross the voting blocks remain the same, after the close of the voter registr ation today, Uhuru Kenyatta would win by 50% plus 400,000 votes.





This is merely a reflection of the 300,000 extra voters registered in exactly the same regions that voted Jubilee in 2013 over the regions that would have voted NASA-Not CORD in 2013.





This is not taking to account areas where sentiment will swing from CORD/NASA to Jubilee once it dawns on them that there is no way on earth NASA can win this thing. Once that happens, on a very minimum conservative estimate, expect another 1 Million votes to fall over from CORD/NASA to Jubilee.





See, no one deliberately votes to join the opposition. It is a place you find yourself by accident. Figures don't lie. It is liars who figure. I now call it for Uhuru Kenyatta and Jubilee. Save this post. Take it to the bank