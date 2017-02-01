Why DIAMOND’s ex- lover, WEMA SEPETU, was arrested, See what was found in her house.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 09:22
Diamond’s ex-lover and former Miss Tanzania, Wema Sepetu, was arrested after police found rolls of bh@ng in her house during a crackdown on drugs.
Cops found rolls of bh@ng during a search in her house and papers suspected to be used to roll the bh@ng.
The stunning actress was among 10 other suspects who included well known Tanzanian public figures who were arrested in connection with the illegal drugs.
Her ex-lover Diamond was also summoned by police to record a statement over drug trafficking.
Other celebrities summoned by police to record statements over drugs include, Ray C, TID, Wema Sepetu’s current lover, Idris and Babu Wa Kitaa, a radio presenter at Tanzania’s leading radio station, Cloud FM.
