What WASHIALI did to this man will deny Jubilee votes in Western – He is battling for his life

Mumias East Member of Parliament, Benjamin Washiali, is in deep trouble with his residents.





This is after he paid goons to beat up Wenceslaus Wanzetse, 23, for questioning his leadership.





Washiali is accused of hiring gangsters to kill Wanzetse for questioning his leadership, but lucky enough, the goons did not kill him but gave him a dog’s beating.





He is now battling for his life in hospital.





“On my way after attending a funeral which Washiali graced, hired goons confronted me and asked why I had questioned the MP’s leadership before they descended on me with kicks and blows.”





“They accused me of soiling Washiali’s name. After the attack, the MP called me laughing and later wrote me a message to effect that if I was not taught manners by my parents, then the world would teach me,” stated Wanzetse.





However, Washiali has denied the allegations, saying he did not orchestrate the beating of the young man.





The Kenyan DAILY POST