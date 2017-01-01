What UHURU said in Addis Ababa that made delegates compare him to NELSON MANDELA.

President Uhuru Kenyatta surprised other Head of States in Addis Ababa on Monday when he proposed an idea that will propel Africa to prosperity.





Uhuru, who was accompanied by his senior advisors, urged African countries to launch a single African Aviation Market.





When she heard Uhuru’s proposal, outgoing Africa Union Commission chairperson, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, congratulated Uhuru for such a noble idea and urged African to embrace the idea.





“To harness productivity of the continent’s 200 million young men and women, we must firstly provide all African boys, girls and young people with opportunities to be in school, complete secondary education,” Zuma said.





She said most of Africa’s airspace is occupied by foreign aviation countries and they employ foreigners instead of employing locals.





“Such a noble idea makes me remember the late Nelson Mandela,” Zuma said.





