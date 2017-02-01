What RAILA told CHEBUKATI/ CHILOBA at his Capitol Hill office causes panic in State House

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his friends in the National Super Alliance (NASA) met Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati and the commission’s CEO Ezra Chiloba at Raila’s Capitol Hill office for briefing on the ongoing voter registration exercise.





They discussed IEBC’s preparedness for the August General Election and what it’s doing to address issues raised by the Opposition regarding the double registration and an alleged plot by Jubilee to manipulate the IEBC systems with an aim of rigging the election.





According to sources, Raila categorically warned Chebukati and Chiloba to do everything within their powers to ensure the August elections are free and fair or else the country will burn like hell.





The former PM reminded the IEBC officials that the future of Kenya rested in their hands and those of Kenyans saying NASA and Kenyans will not accept a rigged election.





“The future of Kenya lies in the hands of Kenyans, and the National Super Alliance will not take another stolen election,” Raila stated.





