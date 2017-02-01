What is wrong with RAILA ODINGA’s men? RANGUMA now caught up in a big scandal

Barely two weeks after Kisumu Senator Prof. Peter Anyang Nyongo accused Governor Jack Ranguma of running a parallel campaign against former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the region, Kisumu Senatorial aspirant, Fred Outta, has hit out at Ranguma again.





This is after he accused him of defrauding farmers and duping them about help from the national Government.





The two clashed on Wednesday when the Ministry of Agriculture handed sh200 million worth of machinery to farmers in Ahero and West Kano Irrigation schemes.





Outta claimed that Ranguma was being insincere about the sh 63 million which the County had to pay before being given the machinery.





“Let the Governor come clean and tell farmers how much of this money has been paid and what is pending because the conditions under which the machinery was brought dictated that the farmers first pay 30% share,” Outta said.





