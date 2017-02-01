What BOY JUMA BOY said about NASA is making KALONZO spend sleepless nights.

The late Kwale Senator, Boy Juma Boy, who was buried on Tuesday reportedly left a message to National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders before he met his maker.





According to Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, Boy Juma Boy left a message saying who should be the NASA presidential flag bearer.





Muthama who was speaking during Juma’s burial announced that Boy repeatedly told him to ensure that opposition leader, Raila Odinga, wins in the coming elections.





“I asked him why ... but he said that Baba is a very clever person and no other politician can match him," Muthama said.





Sources say Muthama’s statement did not go down well with some politicians in his Wiper party whose leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, is also seeking the NASA ticket.





They said Muthama is a liar and accused him of using propaganda and trying to coin lies to frustrate Kalonzo Musyoka’s presidential bid.





