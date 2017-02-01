WETANGULA says UHURU/ RUTO behind the attempted assassination of RAILA in Turkana

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has blamed the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, for the attempted assassination of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Turkana on Friday .





Speaking yesterday, Wetangula accused Jubilee of intimidating Opposition leaders ahead of the August 8th General Election.





He said Jubilee had sensed defeat and that’s why it has resorted to instilling fear in the Opposition.





However, he said they will not be cowed by Jubilee threats saying killing Raila Odinga or anyone of them will not stop what they have started - removing Jubilee from power.





Wetangula challenged Interior Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Nkaisery, to use the same energy and zeal he used to teargas Opposition leaders during demonstrations to kick out IEBC commissioners, to investigate and find those behind the attempted assassination of Raila Odinga in Turkana.





The Kenyan DAILY POST