WETANGULA says UHURU and RUTO will probably win in August but only if this happens

Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has said Jubilee Party will win the forthcoming General Election if the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) refuses to extend the period for the voter registration exercise.





Wetangula, who was speaking on Friday , said Jubilee strongholds have registered in big numbers and oppositions regions have performed poorly.





He blamed the low numbers on "poor sensitization in opposition strongholds" by the commission since the exercise began on January 16. It will end on Tuesday .





''The IEBC intendeds to register more people but has only managed 2.1 million. We are appealing to them to extend the period for more people to register and participate in electing leaders of their choice,'' said Wetangula.





But in a quick rejoinder, IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has maintained that the IEBC timeline will not allow an extension of the deadline.





“If we continue to register after February 14, there will be limited time to do the clean-up which is slated for February 14 to May 10 ,” Chebukati said on Friday .





The Kenyan DAILY POST