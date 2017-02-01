WETANGULA reveals number of KDF soldiers who were killed that UHURU is afraid to tell us

The Opposition has renewed its calls to have the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) pull out of Somalia.





This follows last week’s attack on a KDF camp in Kulbiyow, where several KDF soldiers were killed by Al-Shabaab terrorists.





Speaking in Bomet at the first rally organized by the National Super Alliance (NASA), Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula revealed that over 70 KDF soldiers were killed in Kulbiyow during the Al Shabaab attack which was similar to last year’s attack at El Adde, were over 173 solders lost their lives.





This comes even as the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, is doing everything to hide the whole truth about the attack and refusing to tell Kenyans the exact number of KDF soldiers who died.





According to the Government, only 9 soldiers died in the attack, a statement that has been vehemently rejected by the Opposition.





Wetangula called on Uhuru to withdraw KDF from Somalia to avert further attacks and deaths and have them man our borders.



