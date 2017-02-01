WETANGULA is still a nightmare for RAILA and NASA - I will not step down for anyone

Ford Kenya Leader, Moses Wetangula, has maintained that he is still in the race for the National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential ticket.





Speaking yesterday, Wetangula laughed off suggestions that he should go for the Bungoma Gubernatorial seat. He also dismissed allegations that he stands no chance of clinching the NASA Presidential ticket, saying his haters were in for a rude shock.





He reiterated that his quest for the Presidency was unstoppable and urged Western region and the country at large to support his bid.





“I am still in the Presidential race. I am ready for this journey. I have the energy and power to continue to the end,” stated Wetangula.





Political analyst, Barrack Muluka, had told Wetangula to forget the Presidency because he will never get the NASA ticket.





He advised the Bungoma Senator to defend his Senatorial seat if he wants to remain relevant politically; otherwise, he will be thrown into political oblivion if he fights with the likes of Raila Odinga.





The Kenyan DAILY POST