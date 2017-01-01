We voted for AMINA MOHAMED for AU post, someone in lying to Kenyans - Uganda says

The Ugandan Government has dismissed reports from some sections of the media that it did not vote for Foreign affairs Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohamed, in the contest for the African Union Commission chairperson.





Amina, 55, lost the Monday vote for the African Union Commission boss to Chad’s Moussa Mahamat.





She conceded defeat but said the country, which spent a lot of money lobbying for her, must investigate neighbours' lack of support.





But in a statement on Wednesday, Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said this claim was unsubstantiated and false.





"Uganda wishes to state categorically that our support to the candidature of Amina before and during elections was unequivocal," the statement reads.





"Uganda wishes to reassure the Government and the people of Kenya, and Amina in particular, that we remain a reliable ally and partner given our warm and close relations and our commitment to the EAC integration." The statement added.





One of the local dailies reported that Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi and Djibouti did not vote for our Cabinet Secretary.





