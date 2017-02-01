We must chase away RAILA from Nairobi - UHURU tells KIKUYUs as he exposes KIDERO

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, have intensified campaigns to topple Governor Evans Kidero from Nairobi in the August 8th General Elections.





Speaking while mobilizing their supporters in Nairobi to register as voters, Uhuru/ Ruto discredited Kidero’s administration as corrupt and ineffective.





They accused Kidero and his Government of engaging in corruption, urging their supporters to help them kick him out of office in August.





The President declared Kidero an enemy of Nairobians who must be defeated by all means to change the face of the country’s capital.





“Jubilee must win the Nairobi Governor’s seat come August so as to change the face of the country’s capital which has been run down by the Opposition,” said Uhuru.





He endeared himself to small scale traders and hawkers in Nairobi by accusing Kidero of frustrating their operations.





According to Uhuru, small scale traders have suffered a great deal in the past four years under Kidero’s administration which is using council askaris to destroy their businesses.





“We want you to give us a Jubilee Governor. Not a Governor to destroy business structures, frustrating hawkers while looking for money,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST