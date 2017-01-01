We may be corrupt but we have an agenda for Kenya - RAILA and NASA have none - RUTO confesses

Deputy President William Ruto has accused former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his National Super Alliance (NASA) of spreading propaganda to tarnish the Jubilee Government’s good name.





Speaking in Kapenguria, Ruto said the Opposition leaders have been spreading propaganda about Jubilee Government being corrupt yet they lack any development agenda.





He noted that even though they are perceived to be corrupt, at least they have an agenda for Kenya unlike NASA which is only interested in power.





“If there was corruption in the Jubilee Government as alleged by the Opposition, the Standard Gauge Railway project could have stalled,” Raila said.





The DP exuded confidence that Jubilee will be re-elected in the August General Election due to the numerous development projects it has initiated throughout the country.





Ruto also assured Jubilee supporters that the nominations would be free and fair.





